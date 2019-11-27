AIT investigates Taiwan flag change on ESTA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said on Wednesday (Nov. 27) that it’s investigating whether Taiwan’s national flag was replaced by China's on the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) website, CNA reported.

CNA reported that some Taiwanese applying on ESTA for a trip to the U.S. found the flag of Taiwan had been replaced by China’s five-star flag. Taiwan was admitted on the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) in November 2012, which allows Taiwan citizens planning a trip to the U.S. for less than 90 days to apply for admission via ESTA.

Under the “Change Language” option, the original flag beside “Chinese language” was Taiwan's. However, it had been changed to the flag of China, the news agency reported.

In response to CNA’s request for an explanation, AIT said it had notified the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about the situation and was investigating the incident, according to the news agency.