Albania death toll reaches 25 in quake aftermath

By  Associated Press
2019/11/27 15:17
Rescuers search a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews with excavator...
Rescuers search a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews with excavator...
A mother holds her sleeping child at a makeshift camp in a soccer field following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP ...
People gather to receive blankets provided by volunteers at a makeshift camp in a soccer field, following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on T...
A family who will spent the night outside their house warm up by a fire following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, 20...
A woman covered with blankets sleeps on a chair in a parking lot following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Man...
Children sleep in a soccer field at a makeshift camp , following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.(AP Photo/Petros Gi...
People take shelter at a makeshift camp in a soccer field, following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.(AP Photo/Petro...
People wait in line for blankets at a makeshift camp in a soccer field following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP P...
Rescuers try to free a man from a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crew...

DURRES, Albania (AP) — The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Albania has risen to 25 overnight as local and international rescue crews continue to search collapsed buildings for survivors.

Authorities said four more people had been confirmed dead early Wednesday, while more than 600 people were injured in the magnitude 6.4 quake that struck the country’s coastal cities.

In Durres, Albania’s second largest city, on the Adriatic Sea, residents slept in tents and cars and at a soccer stadium as powerful aftershocks from the earthquake continued.

Flags are flying at half-staff on public buildings around the country as Albania observes a national day of mourning.