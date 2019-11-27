  1. Home
China’s new Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman speaks Taiwanese and Hakka

Hakka from Guangdong to explain TAO policies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/27 14:57
New TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian.

New TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new spokeswoman at the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing introduced herself to Taiwanese reporters Wednesday (November 27) in Hoklo or Taiwanese and in Hakka, two languages spoken in Taiwan.

Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said in Hoklo she was a Hakka from the southern Chinese province of Guangdong and extended greetings to the Taiwanese public, the Liberty Times reported.

Continuing in Hakka, Zhu said she was happy to speak the languages to “better serve the public in Taiwan” and to explain the TAO’s policies and tasks.

Despite the change in languages, Zhu still maintained the usual tone set by China, criticizing student protesters in Hong Kong and refuting allegations from a former spy in Australia that the communist government was trying to influence elections in Taiwan.
