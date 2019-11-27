  1. Home
  2. World

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

By  Associated Press
2019/11/27 13:50
In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Yatawatte Dhammananda, a monk and Bodu Bala Sena organizer, stands for a photograph outside a Buddhist temple ...
In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan Buddhists pray inside a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island natio...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, an elderly buddhist woman lights an oil lamp as she prays during the festival of full moon inside a temple on the outski...
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, photo, Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, a nationalist leader and monk, speaks to the Associated Press at his party headquarte...
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist monk walk inside a temple in the early morning on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city th...
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, commuters walk past a statue of Buddha in Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lan...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a local resident pushes a handcart past the Red Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this...
In this Nov. 16, 2019, photo, Fathima shows a photograph of her 23-year-old journalism student Abdul Bazith with a Buddhist friend, at her home on the...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslims offer prayers inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob during riots last ye...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Fazal Samsuddeen, a 37-year-old Islamic preacher who lost his brother Abdul Bazith in last year riots, stands inside the...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a young Muslim girl stands at the entrance of a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob dur...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslim children read verses from the holy Quran inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhi...
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist family offers special prayers at a temple courtyard on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day...
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Sri Lankan man walks past the Meera Maccam Jummah Masjid atanding beside a Buddhist arch in Kandy, Colombo, Sr...
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana, center back, prays along with his followers inside...
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana stands for a photograph inside a housing complex ne...
This Nov. 17, 2019, photo, shows an aerial view of Kandy town Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan buddhist pray during the festival of full moon at a temple in the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% ...

In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Yatawatte Dhammananda, a monk and Bodu Bala Sena organizer, stands for a photograph outside a Buddhist temple ...

In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan Buddhists pray inside a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island natio...

In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, an elderly buddhist woman lights an oil lamp as she prays during the festival of full moon inside a temple on the outski...

In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, photo, Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, a nationalist leader and monk, speaks to the Associated Press at his party headquarte...

In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist monk walk inside a temple in the early morning on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city th...

In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, commuters walk past a statue of Buddha in Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lan...

In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a local resident pushes a handcart past the Red Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this...

In this Nov. 16, 2019, photo, Fathima shows a photograph of her 23-year-old journalism student Abdul Bazith with a Buddhist friend, at her home on the...

In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslims offer prayers inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob during riots last ye...

In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Fazal Samsuddeen, a 37-year-old Islamic preacher who lost his brother Abdul Bazith in last year riots, stands inside the...

In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a young Muslim girl stands at the entrance of a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob dur...

In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslim children read verses from the holy Quran inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhi...

In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist family offers special prayers at a temple courtyard on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day...

In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Sri Lankan man walks past the Meera Maccam Jummah Masjid atanding beside a Buddhist arch in Kandy, Colombo, Sr...

In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana, center back, prays along with his followers inside...

In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana stands for a photograph inside a housing complex ne...

This Nov. 17, 2019, photo, shows an aerial view of Kandy town Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in...

In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan buddhist pray during the festival of full moon at a temple in the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% ...

KANDY, Sri Lanka (AP) — In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader.

They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority.

Nationalists campaigned hard for new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa is a former defense official who is regarded by fellow Sinhalese Buddhists as a hero for his role in ending Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels. But minorities fear him because of allegations he took part in war atrocities and ordered state-sponsored disappearances.

Now that he has won, nationalists want Rajapaksa to promote Sinhalese culture at the expense of Muslims, such as getting rid of Islamic religious schools.