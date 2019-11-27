In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist family offers special prayers at a temple courtyard on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day... In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist family offers special prayers at a temple courtyard on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day violence of the civil war in the past, Buddhist nationalists in recent years have accused the government of paying too much heed to the needs of minorities, pointing in part to the previous government, which though led by Sinhalese Buddhists, also included ministers who were Hindu and Muslim. The days of Sri Lanka’s Buddhist kings and their monk advisers ended in the early 1800s with their defeat by the British, who ruled until independence in 1948. And though Buddhism was given predominance in Sri Lanka’s post-independence constitution, freedom to practice other religions was also enshrined. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)