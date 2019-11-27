In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Yatawatte Dhammananda, a monk and Bodu Bala Sena organizer, stands for a photograph outside a Buddhist temple ...
In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Yatawatte Dhammananda, a monk and Bodu Bala Sena organizer, stands for a photograph outside a Buddhist temple in Kandy, Sri Lanka. In Myanmar, like Sri Lanka, there is a view among nationalists that Muslims are an existential threat to their faith and way of life, despite Buddhists being the overwhelming majority. “They have the intention of making this a Muslim country. They are working toward that, but we can’t let that happen,” said Yatawatte. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan Buddhists pray inside a temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island nation off India’s southern coast are Buddhists, mainly ethnic Sinhalese. Hindus, mainly ethnic Tamils, make up 12.6% of the population, while another 9.7% are Muslim and 7.6% are Christian. Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, an elderly buddhist woman lights an oil lamp as she prays during the festival of full moon inside a temple on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island nation off India’s southern coast are Buddhists, mainly ethnic Sinhalese. Hindus, mainly ethnic Tamils, make up 12.6% of the population, while another 9.7% are Muslim and 7.6% are Christian. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, photo, Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, a nationalist leader and monk, speaks to the Associated Press at his party headquarters in Colombo, Sri Lanka. “We built an ideology that the country needs a Sinhala leader who does not bend down in front of minorities,” said Gnanasara, “now that ideology has won.” Gnanasara and other members of his Bodu Bala Sena, or Army of Buddhist Power, campaigned hard for new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa is a former defense official who is regarded by fellow Sinhalese Buddhists as a hero for his role in ending Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist monk walk inside a temple in the early morning on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. Buddhist nationalism has been on the rise, and it was thrust to the forefront of Sri Lankan politics after Islamic State-inspired suicide attacks by local militants killed 269 people at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, commuters walk past a statue of Buddha in Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. Buddhist nationalism has been on the rise, and it was thrust to the forefront of Sri Lankan politics after Islamic State-inspired suicide attacks by local militants killed 269 people at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a local resident pushes a handcart past the Red Mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island nation off India’s southern coast are Buddhists, mainly ethnic Sinhalese. Hindus, mainly ethnic Tamils, make up 12.6% of the population, while another 9.7% are Muslim and 7.6% are Christian. Buddhist nationalism has been on the rise, and it was thrust to the forefront of Sri Lankan politics after Islamic State-inspired suicide attacks by local militants killed 269 people at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 16, 2019, photo, Fathima shows a photograph of her 23-year-old journalism student Abdul Bazith with a Buddhist friend, at her home on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. Bazith was one of two people killed in the March 2018 violence in Kandy that was retaliation for the death of a Buddhist truck driver beaten up by four young Muslim men. Bazith died of smoke inhalation after a Buddhist monk-led mob tossed a gasoline bomb into his family home, sending it up in flames. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslims offer prayers inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob during riots last year in the outskirts of Kandy, Colombo, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. Muslims here speak in hushed tones about what Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s rise to power could mean in a place that even before the Easter attacks saw deadly mob violence aimed at them. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Fazal Samsuddeen, a 37-year-old Islamic preacher who lost his brother Abdul Bazith in last year riots, stands inside the compound of the mosque damaged by an angry Buddhist mob on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. Bazith was one of two people killed in the March 2018 violence in Kandy that was retaliation for the death of a Buddhist truck driver beaten up by four young Muslim men. Bazith died of smoke inhalation after a Buddhist monk-led mob tossed a gasoline bomb into his family home, sending it up in flames. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a young Muslim girl stands at the entrance of a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob during riots last year in the outskirts of Kandy, Colombo, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. Muslims here speak in hushed tones about what Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s rise to power could mean in a place that even before the Easter attacks saw deadly mob violence aimed at them. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, Muslim children read verses from the holy Quran inside a temporary mosque set up next to the mosque damaged by a Buddhist mob during riots last year on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island nation off India’s southern coast are Buddhists, mainly ethnic Sinhalese. Hindus, mainly ethnic Tamils, make up 12.6% of the population, while another 9.7% are Muslim and 7.6% are Christian. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Buddhist family offers special prayers at a temple courtyard on the outskirts of Kandy, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day violence of the civil war in the past, Buddhist nationalists in recent years have accused the government of paying too much heed to the needs of minorities, pointing in part to the previous government, which though led by Sinhalese Buddhists, also included ministers who were Hindu and Muslim. The days of Sri Lanka’s Buddhist kings and their monk advisers ended in the early 1800s with their defeat by the British, who ruled until independence in 1948. And though Buddhism was given predominance in Sri Lanka’s post-independence constitution, freedom to practice other religions was also enshrined. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, photo, a Sri Lankan man walks past the Meera Maccam Jummah Masjid atanding beside a Buddhist arch in Kandy, Colombo, Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana, center back, prays along with his followers inside a housing complex near an upcoming temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day violence of the civil war in the past, Buddhist nationalists in recent years have accused the government of paying too much heed to the needs of minorities, pointing in part to the previous government, which though led by Sinhalese Buddhists, also included ministers who were Hindu and Muslim. Weeks after the Easter bombings, Rathana began a fast in front of the Sacred Tooth temple demanding the resignation of a Muslim Cabinet minister in then-President Maithripala Sirisena’s government and two Muslim governors he accused of having links to the attacks. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, outspoken Buddhist monk and member of Parliament, Athuraliye Rathana stands for a photograph inside a housing complex near an upcoming temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. With the day-to-day violence of the civil war in the past, Buddhist nationalists in recent years have accused the government of paying too much heed to the needs of minorities, pointing in part to the previous government, which though led by Sinhalese Buddhists, also included ministers who were Hindu and Muslim. Weeks after the Easter bombings, Rathana began a fast in front of the Sacred Tooth temple demanding the resignation of a Muslim Cabinet minister in then-President Maithripala Sirisena’s government and two Muslim governors he accused of having links to the attacks. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
This Nov. 17, 2019, photo, shows an aerial view of Kandy town Sri Lanka. In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader. They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Sri Lankan buddhist pray during the festival of full moon at a temple in the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. About 70% of the 22 million people in this island nation off India’s southern coast are Buddhists, mainly ethnic Sinhalese. Hindus, mainly ethnic Tamils, make up 12.6% of the population, while another 9.7% are Muslim and 7.6% are Christian. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
KANDY, Sri Lanka (AP) — In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lanka’s kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the country’s newest leader.
They hope he ushers in another golden era for the nation’s ethnic majority.
Nationalists campaigned hard for new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Rajapaksa is a former defense official who is regarded by fellow Sinhalese Buddhists as a hero for his role in ending Sri Lanka’s 26-year civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels. But minorities fear him because of allegations he took part in war atrocities and ordered state-sponsored disappearances.
Now that he has won, nationalists want Rajapaksa to promote Sinhalese culture at the expense of Muslims, such as getting rid of Islamic religious schools.