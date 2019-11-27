  1. Home
US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

By JEFF BAENEN, COLLEEN SLEVIN and DAVID KOENIG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/27 13:36
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A storm packing heavy snow and high winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska is marching into the upper Midwest as anxious Thanksgiving travelers brace for a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

The wintry storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon.

The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.