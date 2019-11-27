In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, N... In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Truckee, Calif. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years. (Caltrans via AP)

In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, N... In this still image taken from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along Interstate 80 because of multiple spinouts, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Truckee, Calif. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. The National Weather Service says the storm expected Tuesday into Wednesday could be like nothing experienced in the area for 20 years. (Caltrans via AP)

Passengers wait to pass through security gates at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California an... Passengers wait to pass through security gates at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A man drags luggage while walking into a terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California... A man drags luggage while walking into a terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Two men point toward plane arrivals on a flight information board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Nor... Two men point toward plane arrivals on a flight information board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Ezra Allen sleeps while waiting to board a flight to Tampa Bay at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northe... Ezra Allen sleeps while waiting to board a flight to Tampa Bay at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Szymon Lobocki, a rocket engineer from Denver, clears off his Subaru to drive to work in a south suburb as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps ... Szymon Lobocki, a rocket engineer from Denver, clears off his Subaru to drive to work in a south suburb as a storm packing snow and high winds sweeps in over the region Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denver. Stores, schools and government offices were closed or curtailed their hours while on another front, Thanksgiving Day travelers were forced to wrestle with snow-packed roads and flight delays or cancellations throughout the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A storm packing heavy snow and high winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska is marching into the upper Midwest as anxious Thanksgiving travelers brace for a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

The wintry storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon.

The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.