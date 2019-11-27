LUCKNOW, India (AP) — West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl in the one-off test against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The pitch, used in the second ODI between the two teams, is expected to help spinners in this northern Indian city where both teams shared the honors in the two white-ball series. West Indies whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in ODI series before Rashid Khan’s men came from behind to clinch the Twenty20 series 2-1.

West Indies will also try to stop Afghanistan from making history by becoming the first nation to have won three of its first four test matches.

Afghanistan lost against India inside two days in its inaugural test, but then went on to beat Ireland and Bangladesh in the next two test matches.

Afghanistan awarded test debuts to batsman Nasir Jamal and seamer Amir Hamza and surprisingly left out allrounder Karim Janat, who played a vital role in Afghanistan’s win in the Twenty20 series with his brilliant all-round performance.

West Indies went with three spin options that include off spin of Roston Chase and Rahkeen Cornwall along with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Asghar Afghan, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan (captain), Nasir Jamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

