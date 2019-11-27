TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks for a plan to reinstate the symbols of its sovereignty at U.S. government agencies, after a four-year hiatus.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who visited Taiwan in October, is planning to introduce the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act (Taiwan SOS Act). This will allow the display of Taiwan's national flag at U.S. government agencies and on the uniforms of Taiwan representatives working in the country.

Under the proposed bill, the restrictions of 2015 that prohibit Taiwan flags from being worn or displayed in U.S. government agencies will be lifted.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Tuesday (Nov. 26) that U.S-Taiwan relations are in robust good shape. She added that in recent years communications between both sides have improved, in terms of level of exchanges and depth.

"U.S. congress has been passing bills that have a positive impact on Taiwan-U.S. relations and MOFA is thanking congressmen for all kinds of support that pave the way for a stronger bilateral partnership in various fields, including politics, economics, security, culture, and education," Ou commented.