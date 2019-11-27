All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 24 16 3 5 37 91 61 Florida 24 12 7 5 29 88 89 Montreal 24 11 8 5 27 81 83 Tampa Bay 21 12 7 2 26 80 68 Toronto 25 11 10 4 26 81 85 Buffalo 24 11 10 3 25 69 73 Ottawa 24 11 12 1 23 65 72 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 59 98 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 16 4 5 37 91 75 N.Y. Islanders 22 16 4 2 34 68 54 Carolina 24 15 8 1 31 83 68 Pittsburgh 24 13 7 4 30 81 62 Philadelphia 24 12 7 5 29 72 72 N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 74 78 Columbus 23 10 9 4 24 59 73 New Jersey 23 8 11 4 20 59 82 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 25 14 5 6 34 74 69 Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62 Winnipeg 24 14 9 1 29 68 73 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 81 69 Nashville 23 11 9 3 25 81 78 Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69 Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 26 16 7 3 35 85 73 Arizona 25 14 8 3 31 71 58 Vancouver 25 12 9 4 28 79 71 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 73 83 Vegas 26 11 11 4 26 77 77 Calgary 27 11 12 4 26 67 83 Anaheim 25 11 11 3 25 68 75 Los Angeles 24 9 13 2 20 63 83

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2

Columbus 1, Ottawa 0

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 8, Montreal 1

Chicago 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.