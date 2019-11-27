  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/27 11:40
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 24 16 3 5 37 91 61
Washington 25 16 4 5 37 91 75
N.Y. Islanders 22 16 4 2 34 68 54
Carolina 24 15 8 1 31 83 68
Pittsburgh 24 13 7 4 30 81 62
Florida 24 12 7 5 29 88 89
Philadelphia 24 12 7 5 29 72 72
Montreal 24 11 8 5 27 81 83
Tampa Bay 21 12 7 2 26 80 68
Toronto 25 11 10 4 26 81 85
Buffalo 24 11 10 3 25 69 73
N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 74 78
Columbus 23 10 9 4 24 59 73
Ottawa 24 11 12 1 23 65 72
New Jersey 23 8 11 4 20 59 82
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 59 98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 26 16 7 3 35 85 73
St. Louis 25 14 5 6 34 74 69
Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62
Arizona 25 14 8 3 31 71 58
Winnipeg 24 14 9 1 29 68 73
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 81 69
Vancouver 25 12 9 4 28 79 71
San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 73 83
Vegas 26 11 11 4 26 77 77
Calgary 27 11 12 4 26 67 83
Nashville 23 11 9 3 25 81 78
Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69
Anaheim 25 11 11 3 25 68 75
Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82
Los Angeles 24 9 13 2 20 63 83

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2

Columbus 1, Ottawa 0

Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1

Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 8, Montreal 1

Chicago 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.