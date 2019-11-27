|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|24
|16
|3
|5
|37
|91
|61
|Florida
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|88
|89
|Montreal
|24
|11
|8
|5
|27
|81
|83
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|80
|68
|Toronto
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|81
|85
|Buffalo
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|69
|73
|Ottawa
|24
|11
|12
|1
|23
|65
|72
|Detroit
|26
|7
|16
|3
|17
|59
|98
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|16
|4
|5
|37
|91
|75
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|16
|4
|2
|34
|68
|54
|Carolina
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|83
|68
|Pittsburgh
|24
|13
|7
|4
|30
|81
|62
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|72
|72
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|74
|78
|Columbus
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|59
|73
|New Jersey
|23
|8
|11
|4
|20
|59
|82
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|25
|14
|5
|6
|34
|74
|69
|Dallas
|25
|15
|8
|2
|32
|72
|59
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|68
|73
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|81
|69
|Nashville
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|81
|78
|Minnesota
|25
|10
|11
|4
|24
|69
|82
|Chicago
|23
|9
|9
|5
|23
|66
|69
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|7
|3
|35
|85
|73
|Arizona
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|71
|58
|Vancouver
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|79
|71
|San Jose
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|73
|83
|Vegas
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|77
|77
|Calgary
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|67
|83
|Anaheim
|25
|11
|11
|3
|25
|68
|75
|Los Angeles
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|63
|83
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2
Columbus 1, Ottawa 0
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Nashville 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Dallas 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 8, Montreal 1
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.