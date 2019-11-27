TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A suspected spymaster and his wife, who a Chinese defector on Saturday (Nov. 23) said had recruited him, have come to Taiwan many times in the past, with the purpose the latest trip supposedly being "visiting friends and negotiating with them," according to an initial investigation.

After self-proclaimed Chinese spy Wang "William" Liqiang (王立強) on Australia's 60 Minutes on Saturday identified China Innovation Investment Ltd. (CIIL, 中國創新投資) CEO Xiang Xin (向心) as having recruited him as a spy, Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) agents arrested Xiang, his wife, and alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青) as they prepared to board a plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday evening (Nov. 24), reported UDN.

At 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening (Nov. 25), the two were transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office to face further investigation on suspicion of breaching the National Security Act, reported CNA. At 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 26), the Prosecutor's Office imposed an exit ban on the two to prevent them from leaving the country as the investigation continues.

Having been alerted to the 60 Minutes report, the MJIB and National Security Bureau began an investigation and contacted Australian authorities for relevant information and actively searched for evidence. Agents discovered that the couple arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (Nov. 21) and were slated to leave the country for Hong Kong on Sunday evening.

The MJIB immediately contacted the National Immigration Agency (NIA) and dispatched agents to arrest the couple at the airport. They then informed the couple that they were being investigated for the allegations levied by Wang and the two immediately hired Taiwanese lawyers for their defense.



Xiang Xin. (Image from CIIL website)

Based on a preliminary investigation, Xiang and Kung have come to Taiwan many times in the past, reported CNA. On this occasion, the couple claimed that they had mainly come to "visit friends and meet with business people to discuss investment matters."

The two have provided a list of people that they met with during their trip and not political figures appeared on the list, according to the report. The couple reportedly cooperated during the investigation and answered all questions, but denied Wang's accusations.

The Prosecutor's Office determined that the relevant evidence still needs to be verified, and is investigating them for violating in the National Security Act. The Prosecutor's Office has released the couple on bail, but has imposed an exit ban on the two to prevent them from leaving the country as the investigation continues.



Statement from CIIL denying charges (left), Xiang Xin (right). (Images from CIIL website)

Local media outlets have reported that during the investigation, prosecutors showed the couple a photo of them posing with Wang at a social event, reportedly leaving "Xiang speechless." However, investigators deny that this incident took place, reported CNA.

According to CIIL's website, the company claims that it was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in February 2002 and listed on Hong Kong's stock exchange in August of that year. However, Wang alleged that CIIL, which has an office on Des Voeux Road Central in Hong Kong, was actually established by the People's Liberation Army General Staff Department to "penetrate Hong Kong's financial market and collect military intelligence," reported UDN.

Wang claimed that the Chinese government used CIIL as a conduit to provide funding to several Taiwanese news companies to spread Chinese propaganda. He said that CTi News, Chinese television (CTV), and EBC News had all agreed to support China and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) after receiving a total of RMB$1.5 billion (US$210 million), reported Stand News.