WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — England head coach Chris Silverwood is returning home from his team's cricket tour of New Zealand because of a family bereavement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement that assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will take charge of the team, along with captain Joe Root, for the rest of the tour.

England lost the first of two tests to New Zealand by an innings and 65 runs. The second test starts at Hamilton on Friday and the England team will return home on Dec. 4.

