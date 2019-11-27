Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, right, testify before the House Intelligence Commi... Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, right, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) — Five days of impeachment hearings were great news for the cable news networks. That wasn’t necessarily the case for broadcasters.

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC showed every minute of the hearings and were rewarded. Their viewership ballooned. The Nielsen company said that it was more than twice typical daytime viewing for CNN and MSNBC.

But pre-empting routine daytime programming wasn’t as good for ABC, CBS and NBC. Their viewership was lower than normal, and there weren’t as many commercials.

It will be something network executives will have to think about if an impeachment trial happens.