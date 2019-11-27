SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least 20 tourists were injured, some severely, in a bus crash in the country’s eastern region.

The Civil Defense agency said the accident occurred Tuesday near the town of Higuey after the bus collided with a truck transporting food.

Officials said the bus was en route to the airport and most of the 41 people on board were Russian tourists.

Officials said some people remained trapped for several hours and lost limbs. Eight children were among the injured.