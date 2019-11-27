PSG's Neymar, second left, celebrates after his teammate PSG's Pablo Sarabia scores his side's second goal during a Champions League soccer match Grou... PSG's Neymar, second left, celebrates after his teammate PSG's Pablo Sarabia scores his side's second goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Pa... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madr... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Ger... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madr... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Par... PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain scored two late goals to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid and clinch first place in Group A of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema gave Madrid the lead with a goal in each half at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, but Kylian Mbappé and Pablo Sarabia scored in the 81st and 83rd minutes to seal the draw.

Gareth Bale nearly gave Madrid the win with a free kick that hit the post in injury time.

PSG, which started the match without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, needed only a point to clinch first place.

Madrid had secured its spot in the knockout round in advance thanks to Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw at Galatasaray earlier Tuesday in the other group game.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni