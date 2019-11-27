SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A court in the Dominican Republic has sentenced a Roman Catholic priest to 10 years in prison after three judges found him guilty of sexually assaulting an underage boy.

Miguel Bienvenido Florenzán Ulloa also was ordered to pay the victim’s family $284,000 in compensation. The alleged victim was a student at the Augustinian school that Florenzán once led.

The court on Monday also ordered the school to pay the victim’s family $95,000 in compensation.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence and had also accused Florenzán of rape.

A defense attorney said Florenzán is innocent and that he will appeal the sentence.