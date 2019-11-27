FILE - This Jan. 10, 2014 file photo shows Nancy Grace of HLN posing at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif. Former CNN mainstay Nanc... FILE - This Jan. 10, 2014 file photo shows Nancy Grace of HLN posing at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif. Former CNN mainstay Nancy Grace is joining the Fox Nation streaming service. She’ll begin offering her podcast and radio show “Crime Stories” on Fox Nation in January. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CNN mainstay Nancy Grace is joining the Fox Nation streaming service. She’ll begin offering her podcast and radio show “Crime Stories” on Fox Nation in January.

The series focusing on criminal justice news, along with Fox Nation’s recent hire of former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan to host a documentary series, illustrates how the service has run counter to expectations one year into its operation.

Fox News originally designed the service to offer more of the political opinion commentary that viewers see on Fox News Channel.

Instead, they’ve proven more interested in getting something different — like history, true crime and lifestyle programs with Fox values.