This photo taken from a video of a CCTV camera shoes a person in black clothes, right, destroying display cases with jewels inside theGreen Vault in D... This photo taken from a video of a CCTV camera shoes a person in black clothes, right, destroying display cases with jewels inside theGreen Vault in Dresden, Germany, early Monday Nov. 25, 2019. Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault early Monday morning, making off with three sets of jewelry from the 18th century that German officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market. (Police Saxony/dpa via AP)

Police investigators walk in front of latticed windows of the Green Vault at the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, a day after thieves broke into the... Police investigators walk in front of latticed windows of the Green Vault at the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, a day after thieves broke into the Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museums, in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, shows an Epaulette of the Diamond Rose set that were stole... This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, shows an Epaulette of the Diamond Rose set that were stolen from the Green Vault early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 morning in Dresden, Germany. (Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden/Juergen Karpinski via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Dresden museum officials say thieves got away with less than initially thought in their robbery of the Green Vault’s collection of 18th century jewels.

Green Vault Director Dirk Syndram told reporters Tuesday the thieves who broke into the museum early Monday seem to have only snatched what they could reach through holes punched with an ax into three display cabinets.

He said the thieves, who haven’t been caught, did take a large diamond broach, a diamond epaulette, and other treasures. Syndram didn’t give a complete list of what was gone and has only said the losses were culturally “priceless.”

Of some 100 dazzling pieces, he said many were left behind, including diamond-encrusted shoe buckles and buttons, the queen’s pearl necklaces, and a diamond-studded sword.