Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
In pictures: Albania earthquake
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/11/26 21:02
Updated : 2019-11-26 21:20 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Taiwan bubble tea shop rumored to be closed after 15 years
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for September, October announced
China scraps over 3,000 songs by HK lyricist Albert Leung for his speech in Taiwan: report
Video sparks fears Hong Kong protesters being loaded on train to China
Chinese defector: Taiwan TV stations receive China funding
Costco Taiwan kicks off Black Friday on Monday
Taipei ranked No. 6 most inclusive, prosperous city in world
Lai says Taiwan already independent, China warns of 'disaster'
Taiwan's NSB confirms its investigating 'Chinese spy'
Three top universities in Taiwan to shorten semesters