No thanks: Native Americans to hold 50th gathering of grief

By WILLIAM J. KOLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/26 19:07
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2004 file photo, Native American supporter Deborah Theodore, left, of Belmont, Mass., and her daughter, Sofia Theodore-Pierce ...
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2001, file photo, marchers carry a large painting of jailed American Indian Leonard Peltier during a march for the National Da...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 1997 file photo, a Native American protester is taken into custody in Plymouth, Mass., where more than two dozen were arrested...
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1998, file photo, Andres Araica, of Boston, prays in front of a statue of Massasoit in Plymouth, Mass., before a protest march...

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans are gathering for a 50th year in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks but to grieve.

United American Indians of New England held its first National Day of Mourning in 1970. Since then, tribes have assembled at noon every Thanksgiving Day on a windswept hill overlooking Plymouth Rock.

On Thursday, they’ll recall what organizers describe as “the genocide of millions of native people, the theft of native lands and the relentless assault on native culture.”

That’s an in-your-feast message, but co-leader Mahtowin (mah-tow-WEE’) Munro says the group is determined to get Americans to look beyond the Thanksgiving myth of European settlers and native people coexisting peacefully.

Next year, Plymouth marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ landing in 1620.