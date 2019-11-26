TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An illustration of a female Taiwanese office worker looking bored as she sits on her scooter at a red light on Friday (Nov. 22) quickly went viral on social media over the weekend.

On Friday, the Taiwanese graphic artist Skyfire (天之火) uploaded this illustration of a woman sitting idly on a scooter at a traffic light during the busy rush-hour morning commute in a typical Taiwanese city. In a post on Facebook, Skyfire wrote, "Boring time. Is 80 seconds long or short?" while on Instagram the artist included the hashtag "#taiwanofficelady."

That same day, the illustration was shared on the social media site Reddit, where it received 5,700 upvotes and 72 comments. The Facobook post received 8,400 likes and over 200 comments:

"Putting their feet on the sidewalk is so realistic."

"Guy with the full face motorcycle helmet is definitely checking out the side view mirror."

"The tactile paving for the blind running straight into a transformer box is super realistic."



Early rough sketch. (Illustration by Skyfire)



Final colored illustration. (Illustration by Skyfire)