TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google has launched the first Mandarin-language version of its latest home appliance — Google Nest Mini — in Taiwan, promising to bring users a better Google Assistant-powered experience.

An upgrade from its predecessor Google Home Mini, Nest Mini boasts stronger bass and better sound quality. With the addition of a third microphone, the speaker is more responsive to voice requests and will adjust the volume of music automatically based on surrounding sounds, wrote China Times.

In addition to Google Assistant features, Nest Mini also supports music and video streaming services, such as MyMusic, Spotify, and Netflix as well as smart appliances from over 3,500 brands, including D-Link, LG, Philips Hue, Tatung, Xiaomi, and Yeelight. From lighting and air conditioning to washing machines and robot vacuum cleaners, the gadget can help realize an intelligent household with simple audio instructions.

The Nest Mini's design includes a hook for easy wall-mounting, and the cover is made from recycled PET bottles to support the cause of sustainability. The device is priced at NT$1,785 (US$58) and is available in two colors — chalk and charcoal.