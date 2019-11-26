TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will begin testing a driverless shuttle service between Terminal 2 and the terminal's parking lot next year in hopes of providing better service in the future, CNA reported on Tuesday (Nov. 26).

Taoyuan International Airport Corp spokesman Lee Jian-kuo (李建國) said the airport will work with domestic firms to develop the driverless shuttle car. He added that in the future, passengers who drive to the airport need only enter their car’s license plate number at a kiosk at the terminal after they come back from their trip in order to activate the shuttle car, which will carry them and their luggage to their parked car, according to the news agency.

With the service, passengers can avoid hauling their luggage around the airport's parking lots. Likewise, they will no longer have to worry about forgetting where they parked their vehicle, CNA cited Lee as saying.

According to data provided by the airport, the Terminal 2 parking lot contains a total of 2,797 parking spaces on three levels, including the ground level and two basement levels. The Terminal 1 parking lot has a total of 1,730 parking spaces at two sites, both of which are on the ground level.



(Taoyuan International Airport video)