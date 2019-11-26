  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Taoyuan Int’l Airport to test driverless shuttle service

Airport spokesman said airport will begin testing driverless shuttle car service between Terminal 2 and parking lot in 2020

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/26 15:27
Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2.

Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will begin testing a driverless shuttle service between Terminal 2 and the terminal's parking lot next year in hopes of providing better service in the future, CNA reported on Tuesday (Nov. 26).

Taoyuan International Airport Corp spokesman Lee Jian-kuo (李建國) said the airport will work with domestic firms to develop the driverless shuttle car. He added that in the future, passengers who drive to the airport need only enter their car’s license plate number at a kiosk at the terminal after they come back from their trip in order to activate the shuttle car, which will carry them and their luggage to their parked car, according to the news agency.

With the service, passengers can avoid hauling their luggage around the airport's parking lots. Likewise, they will no longer have to worry about forgetting where they parked their vehicle, CNA cited Lee as saying.

According to data provided by the airport, the Terminal 2 parking lot contains a total of 2,797 parking spaces on three levels, including the ground level and two basement levels. The Terminal 1 parking lot has a total of 1,730 parking spaces at two sites, both of which are on the ground level.


(Taoyuan International Airport video)
Taoyuan International Airport
driverless shuttle service

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taiwan Taoyuan airport control tower inspired by Queen's Head rock
New Taiwan Taoyuan airport control tower inspired by Queen's Head rock
2019/11/13 12:53
Taiwan arrests Russian who jumped onto landing gear of departing CAL flight
Taiwan arrests Russian who jumped onto landing gear of departing CAL flight
2019/11/02 16:02
Taiwan to drop Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 design due to lack of bidders
Taiwan to drop Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 design due to lack of bidders
2019/10/15 14:32
144 flights canceled at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport as Typhoon Mitag nears
144 flights canceled at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport as Typhoon Mitag nears
2019/09/30 15:54
Taoyuan Int'l Airport Industry Development Association inaugurated in Taiwan
Taoyuan Int'l Airport Industry Development Association inaugurated in Taiwan
2019/09/20 13:24