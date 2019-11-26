  1. Home
Taiwan’s EVA Air 8th best carrier in the world: Airline Ratings

Air New Zealand pushes Singapore Airlines off the top spot

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/26 15:26
EVA Air is the world's 8th best carrier.

EVA Air is the world's 8th best carrier. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – EVA Air maintained its No.8 ranking in the list of the world’s best carriers according to AirlineRatings.com, while Air New Zealand pushed Singapore Airlines off the top spot, reports said Tuesday (November 26).

According to the website, seven of its editors picked the winners of the Airline Excellence Awards based on safety and government audits, and 12 criteria including passenger reviews, fleet age, product choice and profitability.

Airlines from the Asia Pacific were well represented in the list, with Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) at No.3, Qantas at No.4 and Cathay Pacific at No.5. Four European airlines and three from the United States finished in the bottom half of the top-20.

For Air New Zealand, it was the sixth time it finished at the top of the annual Airline Ratings review.

Cebu Pacific of the Philippines picked up the award for best improved airline of 2020 and VietJet Air received the accolade of best ultra low-cost carrier.
EVA Air
Airline Ratings
Airline award
Air New Zealand
Singapore Airlines
VietJet Air

