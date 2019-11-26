TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese coffee shop franchise cama café is planning to expand its business in Southeast Asia in 2020.

Established in 2006, cama café has opened more than 120 branches across the country, generating a total annual revenue of approximately NT$700 million, reported CNA. The coffee shop chain will open its first store in Southeast Asia in the first quarter next year, said founder Benny Ho (何炳霖).

Several overseas companies have expressed interest in acquiring the franchise over the years, Ho said. However, he has focused on the Taiwanese market for the past decade and remained selective in terms of choosing overseas partners.

The company is also aiming for an initial public offering next year, the report said.

Cama café began as a small shop offering low-cost takeaway coffee. It has advertised its coffee as being made with beans freshly roasted on site and offered delivery services to groups and companies.

The coffee brand also opened its first flagship store, CAMA COFFEE ROASTERS, in early November in Taipei’s Yangmingshan National Park at what was originally an office and residence during the Japanese colonial period. Unlike most cama café shops, CAMA COFFEE ROASTERS also offers meals and roasting courses.

The flagship store could serve as an model for the brand’s future expansion in Taiwan, according to Ho. He said he sees the potential for high profits from food sales.