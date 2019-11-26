  1. Home
US to launch Mandarin network to counter China's influence

Mandarin-language platform will seek to influence younger generations of Chinese, promote freedom

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/26 14:35
US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States is reportedly launching a new Mandarin-language network aimed at countering China’s increasing global clout.

The initiative, Global Mandarin, will be operated by the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), an independent federal agency with the mission of informing and engaging people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. Both Voice of America (VOA) and Radio Free Asia (RFA) are participating in the network, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Sunday (Nov. 24).

An annual budget of between US$5 million and US$10 million will be put aside for the project, said the report, citing internal memos and job advertisements. Global Mandarin will provide softer content targeting Chinese youth in the U.S., China, and elsewhere in the world.

The move has been interpreted as a check against the growing influence of Beijing's propaganda machine. The controversial Confucius Institutes that have sprung up around the world, for example, have been accused of spreading propaganda and interfering with free speech under the disguise of teaching, despite Beijing’s claims that they serve as “a bridge boosting friendship between China and the world,” wrote the BBC.

While Global Mandarin is touted by VOA as a new digital brand to counter China’s vehicles for distributing misinformation and Communist Party narratives, it is unclear how the platform can breach China’s firewall and how RFA and VOA will coordinate their resources to promote freedom and democracy, wrote (SCMP).

Global Mandarin
USAGM
Confucius Institute
Voice of America
Radio Free Asia

