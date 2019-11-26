President Donald Trump walks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington.... President Donald Trump walks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fion... House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives final remarks during a hearing where former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump participates in a bill signing ceremony for the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act in the Oval Office of the White House... President Donald Trump participates in a bill signing ceremony for the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee’s report on its impeachment investigation may come out as soon as next week.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tells colleagues in a letter that the evidence of wrongdoing and misconduct by President Donald Trump is “clear and hardly in dispute.” Schiff adds that what’s left is to decide whether Trump’s behavior is compatible with his office and whether impeachment is warranted.

Republicans insist Trump did nothing wrong, which is Trump’s position as well.

After private and public testimony in its impeachment inquiry, the intelligence committee is compiling a report on whether Trump engaged in what the Constitution sets out as “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding $400 million in aid as he pushed Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.