TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are going after one of their own in Kansas.

Some Republicans who helped a political novice squeak to victory in 2018 and hold an eastern Kansas seat in Congress have now turned on him in favor of the state treasurer.

The defectors from freshman Rep. Steve Watkins’ camp include a congressional aide who took on managing his 2018 general election campaign and is now a consultant for State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

Other GOP activists also jumped to LaTurner after former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer publicly urged LaTurner to challenge Watkins.

The turmoil is unusual because the key issue raised against Watkins is his electability when Democrats don’t have a candidate. It’s also unexpected in a district where President Donald Trump enjoys solid support and Watkins has defended the president.