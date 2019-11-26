TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a defector's claims of Chinese meddling in Taiwan's elections, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said that China is the "enemy of Taiwan's democracy" at a press conference on Monday (Nov. 25).

Self-proclaimed Chinese spy Wang "William" Liqiang (王立強) on Australia's 60 Minutes on Saturday (Nov. 23) claimed that the Chinese government used China Innovation Investment Ltd. (CIIL) as a conduit to provide funding to several Taiwanese news companies to spread Chinese propaganda. He said that CTi News, Chinese television (CTV), and EBC News had all agreed to support China and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) after receiving a total of RMB$1.5 billion (US$210 million), reported Stand News.

At a press conference on Monday in Taipei, Cho said the National Communications Commission (NCC) is the main government department responsible for investigating these accusations. He emphasized that it will be the responsibility of the NCC to investigate the defector's claims, provide an explanation to the public, and consider any legal actions necessary.

As for allegations by the Chinese government that Wang is a "fraudster," Cho said Taiwan needs to maintain a high degree of suspicion about statements by the communist government, as there is a lot of misinformation swirling around Wang. He said that domestic agencies need to verify information released by the defector before making any official comments on his claims.

In response to an accusation by Kuomintang (KMT) Taipei City Councilor William Hsu (徐弘庭) that the 60 Minutes Australia interview with Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) indicated that the Taiwan government knew of the defector's revelations in advance, Cho said it was "total nonsense," reported Newtalk. Cho said that all those who make such unnecessary and absurd accusations will be held responsible in the future and asked that everyone remain rational and calm.

Cho then said that "China is the enemy of Taiwan's democracy," and that "the country with the most ambition toward Taiwan is China," according to the report. He said that the KMT and the DPP are merely political rivals, while "the most destructive force is from overseas and the other side [of the straight]."