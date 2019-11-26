TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced today (Nov. 26) that a tropical depression to the southeast of Taiwan has become Tropical Storm Kammuri (北冕), tying the record for six tropical storms in November.

Forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛騰) said that Kammuri is the 28th typhoon of the year and the sixth in the month of November, tying the record for the most set in 1964 and duplicated in 1991. Liu said that the storm will continue to strengthen into a moderate tropical storm.

Liu said Kammuri is currently located to the southeast of Guam. In terms of its projected path, Liu predicts that after Kammuri blows by Guam, it will maintain a northerly course for one or two days, before shifting west toward the Philippines.



JMA map of Kammuri's projected path.

Liu said that because Taiwan will be affected by cold air and a high-pressure system over the next few days, it will likely shield the country from a direct impact by Kammuri. However, Liu said that more observation will be needed to confirm the tropical storm's ultimate path.

As to why there have been so many tropical storms this year, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Central Weather Bureau's Meteorological Research and Development Center, said that the current situation is the result of increased tropical disturbances. Cheng said that strong convection and tropical disturbances have enhanced the conditions for tropical storms to form this year.