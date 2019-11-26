  1. Home
  2. Society

Record 6th tropical storm in Nov. forms to southeast of Taiwan

Tropical Storm Kammuri becomes 6th tropical storm of November, 28th of year

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/26 11:54
(CWB satellite image of Tropical Storm Kammuri)

(CWB satellite image of Tropical Storm Kammuri)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced today (Nov. 26) that a tropical depression to the southeast of Taiwan has become Tropical Storm Kammuri (北冕), tying the record for six tropical storms in November.

Forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛騰) said that Kammuri is the 28th typhoon of the year and the sixth in the month of November, tying the record for the most set in 1964 and duplicated in 1991. Liu said that the storm will continue to strengthen into a moderate tropical storm.

Liu said Kammuri is currently located to the southeast of Guam. In terms of its projected path, Liu predicts that after Kammuri blows by Guam, it will maintain a northerly course for one or two days, before shifting west toward the Philippines.


JMA map of Kammuri's projected path.

Liu said that because Taiwan will be affected by cold air and a high-pressure system over the next few days, it will likely shield the country from a direct impact by Kammuri. However, Liu said that more observation will be needed to confirm the tropical storm's ultimate path.

As to why there have been so many tropical storms this year, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the Central Weather Bureau's Meteorological Research and Development Center, said that the current situation is the result of increased tropical disturbances. Cheng said that strong convection and tropical disturbances have enhanced the conditions for tropical storms to form this year.
spy case
spies
spy
Chinese spy
Chinese spying

RELATED ARTICLES

2016 'judgment' against Chinese spy suddenly appears out of thin air
2016 'judgment' against Chinese spy suddenly appears out of thin air
2019/11/25 15:35
Taiwan TV stations reject defector's allegations of China funding
Taiwan TV stations reject defector's allegations of China funding
2019/11/23 20:31
Chinese defector: Taiwan TV stations receive China funding
Chinese defector: Taiwan TV stations receive China funding
2019/11/23 17:15
Taiwan presidential candidate says he will drop out if proven to have accepted NT$1 from China
Taiwan presidential candidate says he will drop out if proven to have accepted NT$1 from China
2019/11/23 16:50
Chinese spy confirms China's involvement in Taiwan 2020 election
Chinese spy confirms China's involvement in Taiwan 2020 election
2019/11/23 12:10