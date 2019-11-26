|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|23
|15
|3
|5
|35
|83
|60
|Florida
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|88
|89
|Montreal
|23
|11
|7
|5
|27
|80
|75
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|80
|68
|Toronto
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|81
|85
|Buffalo
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|69
|73
|Ottawa
|24
|11
|12
|1
|23
|65
|72
|Detroit
|26
|7
|16
|3
|17
|59
|98
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|16
|4
|5
|37
|91
|75
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|16
|3
|2
|34
|68
|51
|Carolina
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|83
|68
|Pittsburgh
|24
|13
|7
|4
|30
|81
|62
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|72
|72
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|74
|78
|Columbus
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|59
|73
|New Jersey
|22
|8
|10
|4
|20
|57
|79
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|72
|66
|Dallas
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|68
|57
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|68
|73
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|81
|69
|Nashville
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|78
|76
|Chicago
|23
|9
|9
|5
|23
|66
|69
|Minnesota
|24
|9
|11
|4
|22
|66
|80
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|7
|3
|35
|85
|73
|Arizona
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|71
|58
|Vancouver
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|79
|71
|Vegas
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|75
|73
|Calgary
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|67
|83
|San Jose
|24
|12
|11
|1
|25
|69
|80
|Anaheim
|24
|10
|11
|3
|23
|65
|75
|Los Angeles
|23
|9
|13
|1
|19
|60
|79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo 5, Florida 2
Carolina 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, SO
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 2
Columbus 1, Ottawa 0
Philadelphia 2, Vancouver 1
Pittsburgh 3, Calgary 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Minnesota 2, OT
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.