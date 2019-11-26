  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's presidential candidates to discuss youth policy with students

Three forums attended by Tsai, Han, Soong will be hosted by Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy between Dec. 4-6

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/26 10:53
Presidential candidates to discuss youth policies in December. (TYAD Facebook page image)

Presidential candidates to discuss youth policies in December. (TYAD Facebook page image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The three presidential candidates will each discuss their youth policies with hundreds of students from across Taiwan in December.

After weeks of negotiations, it is confirmed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party will kick off the series of talks by attending the first forum on Dec. 4. She will be followed by Kuomintang nominee Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at the second forum on Dec. 5, while People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) will join the last talk on Dec. 6.

The candidates will focus on their youth policies and discuss issues that students are most concerned about, said the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy (TYAD), which organizes the events in partnership with dozens of student associations and civil groups across the island. The candidates will also answer questions posed directly by some of the estimated 600 students attending the three events.

The TYAD urged presidential nominees to come up with substantive policies concerning students and young people and to explain how they plan to fulfill those goals instead of shouting out unrealistic promises. It added that students will be paying attention to whether their concerns are properly addressed when candidates mold their policies.

The TYAD said it had originally planned for a forum where the three candidates would discuss their policies together but that it was unable to find a time where all three would be available. The Central Election Commission is expected to organize televised presidential debates before the election on January 11.

The TYAD has also recently published a 30-page white paper outlining three main issues that students and young people hope the future administration will put more emphasis on. These include fulfilling generational justice, promoting sustainable development, and realizing diverse values.
TYAD
Tsai Ing-wen
Han Kuo-yu
James Soong
youth policy
2020 presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest poll shows DPP ahead of KMT by 10%
Latest poll shows DPP ahead of KMT by 10%
2019/11/25 18:09
Taiwan politicians urge Beijing to respect pro-democracy victories in Hong Kong elections
Taiwan politicians urge Beijing to respect pro-democracy victories in Hong Kong elections
2019/11/25 14:50
From air, pope greets leaders of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
From air, pope greets leaders of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
2019/11/25 14:11
Taiwan TV stations reject defector's allegations of China funding
Taiwan TV stations reject defector's allegations of China funding
2019/11/23 20:31
Taiwan presidential candidate says he will drop out if proven to have accepted NT$1 from China
Taiwan presidential candidate says he will drop out if proven to have accepted NT$1 from China
2019/11/23 16:50