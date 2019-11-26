Two Taipei hospitals fail air quality tests

Two hospitals in Taipei have been asked by municipal authorities to quickly improve their indoor air quality or risk a fine after an air quality inspection discovered excessively high bacterial concentration levels in the air at their facilities.



Among the 23 medical institutions at which the inspections were conducted, National Taiwan University Children's Hospital and the Koo Foundation Sun Yat-sen Cancer Center were found to be substandard, the city's Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Monday.



The NTU Children's Hospital and the Koo Foundation cancer center had bacterial concentration levels of 2,588 colony-forming units per cubic meter of air and 2,740 CFU/m3, respectively, far higher than the maximum 1,500 CFU/m3 allowed, the department said.



The two hospitals have been required to improve their air quality by Dec. 20 and post notices at major entrances informing the public that the air quality inside is substandard, the department said.



If they fail to make improvements within the required period of time, they will be fined between NT$50,000 (US$1,640) and NT$250,000, the department said.