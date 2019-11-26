FILE - In this Jan. 25 2013 file photo, Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera speaks to the audience at the start of the final dre... FILE - In this Jan. 25 2013 file photo, Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera speaks to the audience at the start of the final dress rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Gelb is set to become the Metropolitan Opera's third-longest tenured general manager. The company's board of directors approved a five-year contract last Thursday that extends Gelb's term through the 2026-27 season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, speaks to the media during a joint news co... FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Bolshoi Theater director Vladimir Urin at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. Gelb is set to become the Metropolitan Opera's third-longest tenured general manager. The company's board of directors approved a five-year contract last Thursday that extends Gelb's term through the 2026-27 season. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Gelb is set to become the Metropolitan Opera's third-longest tenured general manager.

The company's board of directors approved a five-year contract last Thursday that extends Gelb's term through the 2026-27 season.

Gelb, who turned 66 on Nov. 10, succeeded Joseph Volpe for the 2006-07 season. If Gelb serves through his new contract, only Giulio Gatti-Casazza (1908-35) and Rudolf Bing (1950-72) will have run the Met for the longest periods.

Gelb started simulcasts to movie theaters around the world and this season instituted regular Sunday matinees of staged operas for the first time at the Met. The company will start splitting its season in 2020-21, going dark in February and extending its schedule into June. Ticket sales slumped following the Great Recession but have stabilized in recent years, when the company has run at a small deficit.