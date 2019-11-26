WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MONTREAL — Russian athletes should be forced to compete as neutrals at next years Olympics in Tokyo and other major events, a key World Anti-Doping Agency panel recommends. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The Russian Olympic Committee adds to the pressure on the countrys athletics federation by calling for entirely new leadership after its president was implicated in obstructing an anti-doping investigation. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-WEEKEND WATCH

It was the Jose Mourinho Show at the Olympic Stadium, right from the moment he got off the team bus and strode into the bowels of the arena, winking at a camera and giving fist-bumps and high-fives to kids watching him in awe. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--BALOTELLI-RACISM

MILAN — Mario Balotelli is the subject of a racist remark by the president of his club in the latest discriminatory incident of a Serie A season marred by derogatory chants and other offensive behavior. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOC--NETHERLAND-VAN BASTEN SUSPENDED

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Retired Dutch football star Marco van Basten has been benched for a week by Fox Sports for saying "sieg heil" on air. SENT: 170 words.

Other stories:

— SOC--ASTON VILLA-NEWCASTLE — A year after cabbage incident, Bruce loses on Villa return. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Cagliari wastes 2-goal lead in 2-2 draw at Lecce. SENT: 180 words, photos.

