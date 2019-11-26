BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/11/26 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2598 Down 19
Dec 2684 2685 2647 2647 Down 19
Jan 2598 Down 19
Mar 2623 2627 2594 2598 Down 19
May 2641 2644 2616 2618 Down 18
Jul 2635 2637 2612 2615 Down 14
Sep 2609 2613 2589 2592 Down 10
Dec 2550 2559 2535 2538 Down 4
Mar 2498 2510 2484 2488 unch
May 2475 2477 2467 2469 Up 5
Jul 2447 Up 6
Sep 2427 Up 6