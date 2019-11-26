BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2598
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2684
|2685
|2647
|2647
|Down
|19
|Jan
|2598
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2623
|2627
|2594
|2598
|Down
|19
|May
|2641
|2644
|2616
|2618
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2635
|2637
|2612
|2615
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2609
|2613
|2589
|2592
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2550
|2559
|2535
|2538
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2498
|2510
|2484
|2488
|unch
|May
|2475
|2477
|2467
|2469
|Up
|5
|Jul
|2447
|Up
|6
|Sep
|2427
|Up
|6