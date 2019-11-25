Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to local residents, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/J... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to local residents, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada is endorsing Joe Biden, becoming the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a presidential candidate.

Titus says in a statement Monday that she feels Biden is the candidate best prepared to defeat President Donald Trump. The five-term congresswoman says she saw the former vice president help turn around the nation’s economy after the Great Recession and help get President Barack Obama’s signature health care law passed.

She also says Biden will give Democrats their best chance to pass progressive reforms and won’t need any on-the-job training.

Titus represents the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas. She’s one of the few members of Nevada’s congressional delegation that has not pledged to stay neutral ahead of the state’s February caucuses.