MEXICO CITY (AP) — An actor who played secondary roles in the Telemundo TV narco series “El Senor de los Cielos” is missing after robbers snatched him and stole an SUV near a popular mountain peak west of Mexico City.

Two actresses who are friends of actor Alejandro Sandí posted a video on social media sites saying they had filed a crime report about Sunday’s incident Sunday.

Actress Esmeralda Ugalde said she was driving in an SUV with Sandi and another actress when thieves cut them off, took Sandi and the vehicle.

The Nevado de Toluca is a snow-capped volcanic peak and a popular weekend getaway for capital residents.

Local media report a French citizen was abducted in another SUV. But the French Embassy did not immediately respond to a request to confirm that.