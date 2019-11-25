Kaohsiung cracks down on smoking

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Smokers in Taiwan’s southern city of Kaohsiung face fines ranging from NT$2,000 (about US$65) to NT$10,000 for lighting up a cigarette from Dec. 1.

Kaohsiung’s Department of Health (DOH) implemented a ban on smoking in covered arcades or on the verandas of convenience stores, coffee shops, and fast food restaurants from Sept. 1. A three-month grace period ends on Nov. 30, CNA reported on Monday (Nov. 25).

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文) and DOH Director General Lin Li-jen (林立人) appeared at a coffee store near Kaohsiung Cultural Center on Monday. They urged the public not to smoke in covered arcades or on the verandas of the more than 1,000 convenience stores, fast food restaurants and coffee shops in the city, as staff will give tickets to violators beginning Dec. 1.

Lin also urged store owners not to provide ashtrays. In addition, the department has announced a smoking ban at 831 bus shelters, on 257 student pedestrian paths, and in the Chengcing Lake Scenic Area.