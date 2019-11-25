TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Defense Minister of Paraguay Bernardino Soto Estigarribia, who arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 25), has been given a military award by Taiwan’s Minister of National Defense, Yen De-fa (嚴德發).

The Order of the Precious Tripod recognizes a soldier’s contributions to national security, likewise for foreigners and non-military personnel. In Soto's case, he significantly promoted military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Military News Agency (MNA), Soto is visiting Taiwan upon General Yen’s invitation, given when he was visiting Paraguay in August.

At the ceremony, Soto expressed gratitude for the honor and said it reflected well on the entire military personnel of Paraguay. He added the honor also advances friendship between the two countries.

Taiwan and Paraguay’s national armed forces have the same values of protecting the country's safety, combating communism, and defending democracy, Yen pointed out. Both countries also have military officer and student exchange programs, showing the profound friendship they’ve cultivated, reported MNA.