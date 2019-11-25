  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan honors Paraguay's minister of defense

General Soto is formally thanked by Taiwan for enhancing military cooperation between the two countries

By Karen Liao , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/25 21:12
Bernardino Soto Estigarribia and Yen Teh-fa (CNA photo)

Bernardino Soto Estigarribia and Yen Teh-fa (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Defense Minister of Paraguay Bernardino Soto Estigarribia, who arrived in Taiwan on Monday (Nov. 25), has been given a military award by Taiwan’s Minister of National Defense, Yen De-fa (嚴德發).

The Order of the Precious Tripod recognizes a soldier’s contributions to national security, likewise for foreigners and non-military personnel. In Soto's case, he significantly promoted military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Military News Agency (MNA), Soto is visiting Taiwan upon General Yen’s invitation, given when he was visiting Paraguay in August.

At the ceremony, Soto expressed gratitude for the honor and said it reflected well on the entire military personnel of Paraguay. He added the honor also advances friendship between the two countries.

Taiwan and Paraguay’s national armed forces have the same values of protecting the country's safety, combating communism, and defending democracy, Yen pointed out. Both countries also have military officer and student exchange programs, showing the profound friendship they’ve cultivated, reported MNA.
Taiwan-Paraguay relations
Military general
Taiwan diplomatic allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguay a nation loyal to its ally: President Abdo visiting Taiwan
Paraguay a nation loyal to its ally: President Abdo visiting Taiwan
2018/10/08 14:33
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
Nicaragua, Paraguay reaffirm Taiwan friendship and diplomatic ties
2018/09/21 15:50
Taiwan President live-streams Paraguay’s presidential inauguration
Taiwan President live-streams Paraguay’s presidential inauguration
2018/08/16 11:15
Paraguay’s new president to visit Taiwan in October
Paraguay’s new president to visit Taiwan in October
2018/08/15 12:11
Taiwan President to stop over in LA and Houston en route for Latin America
Taiwan President to stop over in LA and Houston en route for Latin America
2018/07/30 17:57