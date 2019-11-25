  1. Home
  2. Culture

Art exhibition in Thailand reveals natural beauty of Taiwan

Lin Li-yen’s solo exhibition titled 'Life in Color' presents 20 artworks portraying Taiwan's flowers and birds

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/25 20:30
Artist Lin Li-yen (TECO photo)

Artist Lin Li-yen (TECO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) will launch artist Lin Li-yen’s (林麗燕) solo exhibition titled “Life in Color” on Nov. 28 at the TECO office in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Taiwanese artist lives in Bangkok and the show is intended to help strengthen the implementation of Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, in addition to promoting cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand, according to TECO.

“Life in Color” features 20 color ink paintings that portray Taiwan's unique flowers and birds. Lin has also experimented with eastern gouache in recent years.

Lin learned Chinese painting from Master Du Deng-Yin and was guided by Professor Li Zong-ren, a contemporary ink painting artist, while she studied her master's degree at National Taiwan University of the Arts.

According to a TECO press release, Lin later developed her style so that it was more delicate and a mixture of traditional elegance and contemporary art. Lin said she hopes the audience will gain a fresh image of Taiwan through her artistic and visual depictions of the country.

The opening of "Life in Color - Lin Li-yen's Art Exhibition," will be held at 11 am on Dec 2, in the TECO office lobby, Bangkok.


Lin Li-yen’s artwork (TECO photo)
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Thailand
Bangkok
Taiwan
art

RELATED ARTICLES

Manufacturers' sentiment on business climate in Taiwan weakens
Manufacturers' sentiment on business climate in Taiwan weakens
2019/11/25 14:32
From air, pope greets leaders of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
From air, pope greets leaders of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
2019/11/25 14:11
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for September, October announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for September, October announced
2019/11/25 14:02
Taiwan and Thailand ink deal on agricultural cooperation
Taiwan and Thailand ink deal on agricultural cooperation
2019/11/25 11:11
Ex-Philippine president praises Taiwan
Ex-Philippine president praises Taiwan
2019/11/24 15:12