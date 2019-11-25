TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) will launch artist Lin Li-yen’s (林麗燕) solo exhibition titled “Life in Color” on Nov. 28 at the TECO office in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Taiwanese artist lives in Bangkok and the show is intended to help strengthen the implementation of Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, in addition to promoting cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Thailand, according to TECO.

“Life in Color” features 20 color ink paintings that portray Taiwan's unique flowers and birds. Lin has also experimented with eastern gouache in recent years.

Lin learned Chinese painting from Master Du Deng-Yin and was guided by Professor Li Zong-ren, a contemporary ink painting artist, while she studied her master's degree at National Taiwan University of the Arts.

According to a TECO press release, Lin later developed her style so that it was more delicate and a mixture of traditional elegance and contemporary art. Lin said she hopes the audience will gain a fresh image of Taiwan through her artistic and visual depictions of the country.

The opening of "Life in Color - Lin Li-yen's Art Exhibition," will be held at 11 am on Dec 2, in the TECO office lobby, Bangkok.



Lin Li-yen’s artwork (TECO photo)