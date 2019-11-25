TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of students from Eswatini is organizing an Afro-House dance party that will be held on Saturday night (Nov. 30) in Taipei.

Saturday's event, titled "Soul'd Out" is organized by a group of Eswatini students called "The Firm." The group describes themselves as "an events collective of forward-thinking, international experience curators based in Taipei." Saturday's event will bring the popular African dance trends to Taiwan, including Amapiano, Qgom-House, and Afrobeats.

The venue, Un:understand Taipei, will feature two dance floors and a slew of supporting DJs, including Washington Soul, Sizo and Del Vibe, Funny Kreaturz and Mr. Sunshine. Pre-sale tickets can be bought through the ticketing app KKTIX, otherwise, tickets are also available from the door.

Guest DJ, Thabo Mnisi, aka Touch of Soul, is a house DJ born and raised in Eswatini. This rising star moved to Durban, South Africa in 2010 and has not stopped working towards being the best DJ in Africa.

He recently came off a U.S. tour and has a brand new single out now called "Ungowam" featuring one of South Africa's biggest DJ’s and founder of Afrotainment -- DJ Tira. He is also behind the booming merchandise brand "TOS," that will be available for sale at the event.

The main event Soul'd Out will be held at Un:understand in Taipei's Da'an District fom 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at No. 111 Xinsheng South Road, Section 1, B1. In addition, all are welcome to attend the meet and greet that will be held for fans and those interested in purchasing merchandise at MQ Taipei on Friday (Nov. 29) at 9 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Facebook event page.