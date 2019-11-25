TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12th Taiwan International Festival of Art (TIFA 2020) features 17 programs from 10 countries and will get underway on Feb. 21, at the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH), Taipei.

The TIFA 2020 countries appearing include Italy, Germany, and France. The series of shows aims to inspire people and connect with society through performing arts.

The General and Artistic Director of NTCH, Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝), said the 2020 TIFA hopes to inspire new perspectives through art. She added that is why the other meaning of TIFA is, “To Inspire For All.”

Liu further explained that NTCH has been working on how to improve TIFA for two years. This year they will showcase performances that challenge things we are familiar with.

The program includes performances from Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, Japanese playwright Hideki Noda, and Candoco Dance Company from the U.K. The opening performance will be the Taiwan musical “12 Bowls” (12碗菜歌).

The lead actors in “12 Bowls” include the award-winning actor and singer Yang Lea (楊烈) and the young singer Emerson Tsai (蔡昌憲). Together they express the love between a father and a son in the musical.

TIFA starts Feb. 21 and continues until Apr. 26., at NTCH. Tickets can be purchased online from Dec. 1. Visit the website for further information.



"12 Bowls" stars Yang Lea and Emerson Tsai and will open TIFA 2020. (NTCH photo)



Festival logo (NTCH photo)