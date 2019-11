FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jer...

LONDON (AP) — London’s transit operator says it is not renewing Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.”

Uber’s license expires Monday.

Uber can appeal the decision and continue to operate while it does.