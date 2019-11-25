TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 1,000 scholars have jointly filed a petition supporting the re-election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The petition, initiated in early November, was drafted by Chen Ding-shinn (陳定信), a hepatologist and researcher at Academia Sinica. More than 1,000 scholars have backed the petition within the month, including Lee Yuan-pern (李遠鵬), Chen Yuan-tsong (陳垣崇), and Wei Fu-chan (魏福全), all of whom are academics at the national research institute.

The petition's signatories come from a variety of backgrounds and have different political views, said Taiwanese geneticist Lee Ming-liang (李明亮), who is also a senior advisor to the Presidential Office, at a press conference on Monday (Nov. 25). They have decided to endorse Tsai and her running mate William Lai (賴清德) in light of the challenges Taiwan is facing, he said.

Lai also attended the press event, saying that support from Taiwanese academia has lent him and Tsai more confidence and determination as they strive to deliver a victory next January. The vice presidential candidate referred to the upcoming presidential election as a battle against China for Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy.

Lai also slammed the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, which has drawn widespread criticism in recent weeks for including figures accused of promoting unification with China on its legislators-at-large list. He even compared the KMT to the pro-Beijing parties in Hong Kong.

Chen Ding-shinn read out the joint statement signed by scholars in recognition of the Tsai administration’s efforts to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, improve the country’s relationship with the United States, and push ahead with reforms needed by the Taiwanese people. Chen called on the public to support Tsai as the country faces increasing threats from Beijing.