TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Costco kicked off its third annual Black Friday event in Taiwan at its 13 branches in the country on Monday (Nov. 25).

Inspired by Black Friday, the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. which begins the day after Thanksgiving, Costco Taiwan, is launching its third annual "Black Buying Festival" (黑色購物節) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 this year. Due to the promotion having set off a mad buying frenzy across Taiwan over the past two years, the chain's various branches have this time set up pre-arranged parking lanes in an attempt to minimize serious traffic jams.

To accommodate the anticipated hordes of Costco shoppers, opening hours from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28 will be moved from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 will again be modified to 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This year's event will be extended in length from three days to seven days in the hopes of better distributing the crowds to provide a more comfortable shopping environment.

Last year's discount bonanza included gold, diamonds, and a variety of popular 3C and home appliances, successfully attracting consumer attention. This year's shopping festival is expected to include discounts on more than 100 limited items, including baked goods, home appliances, and consumer electronics, especially new Apple products, representing a total NT$200,000 in savings from original sticker prices.