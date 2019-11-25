TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After pro-democracy candidates overpowered the pro-establishment camp in the Hong Kong district council elections on Sunday (Nov. 24), Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a statement on Monday (Nov. 25) that the Hong Kong government will respect the results.

In a statement, Lam said that she had seen many analyses and interpretations suggesting that the election results reflect the public's dissatisfaction with the "current state of things" and "deep-seated problems" in Hong Kong. She promised that the government would keep an open mind and listen to the opinions of Hongkongers.

A record-breaking 71.2 percent of the city's registered voters cast their ballots in Sunday's election, with pro-democracy candidates securing 390 of 452 seats, controlling 17 of the 18 district councils. Lam said the Hong Kong government would collaborate with the newly elected councilors, who are expected to take office on Jan. 1, 2020, to solve the social crisis and improve citizens' lives, reported ETtoday.

According to an anonymous source, the Chinese government was surprised at the pro-democracy candidates' landslide victory and is considering Lam's replacement. He also revealed that Chinese leaders had anticipated that the violence seen during recent Hong Kong protests would cancel out the impact of the anti-extradition movement, reported CNA.

The source said the Chinese government has decided not to replace Lam in the upcoming weeks so as to prevent the already chaotic situation from becoming even worse, but Lam's long-term future remains in question. The individual added that Lam would not only have to face the protesters but also take responsibility for the pro-establishment candidates' losses.



Pro-establishment candidates suffer significant losses in Hong Kong elections. (CNA photo)