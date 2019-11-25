Anti-government protesters comfort their friend who fell from the tear gas, during a clash between supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups ...

An anti-government protester holds his nation flag, as he stands behind Lebanese army soldiers during a clash between the anti-government protesters a...

Lebanese army soldiers stand near a motorcycle that was set on fire by protesters, during a clash between supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal ...

An anti-government protester wears gloves and holds a stone, during a clash with the supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups, in Beirut, Le...

Supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups shout slogans as they stand in front of Lebanese army soldiers after a clash erupted betwe...

Supporters of the Iran-backed militant group hold the flag of Shiite Hezbollah and Amal Movement groups as they stand in front of Lebanese army soldie...

A supporter of the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group waves his group's flag as he stands in front of Lebanese army soldiers after a clash erupted b...

BEIRUT (AP) — A key road has reopened in the Lebanese capital following clashes throughout the night between rival groups.

The confrontations began when protesters blocked the street and were attacked by supporters of the two main Shiite political parties, Hezbollah and Amal. Both sides threw stones at each other for hours as security forces formed a barrier separating them.

Lebanon’s massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political elite are now in their second month, but have so far remained largely peaceful.

The confrontations on the Ring Road, which broke out late Sunday and dragged into Monday morning, were some of the worst since the nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17.

Iran-backed Hezbollah says the protests are being exploited by foreign powers with an agenda against the group.