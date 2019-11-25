A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER
Economists project that sales of new U.S. homes rebounded last month.
Sales slipped 0.7% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000 following 6.2% surge in sales in August. Declining mortgage rates and ultra-low unemployment have helped drive demand for homes. The Commerce Department issues its October snapshot of new home sales Tuesday.
New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:
May 598,000
June 729,000
July 665,000
Aug. 706,000
Sept. 701,000
Oct. (est.) 704,000
Source: FactSet
SLOWER GROWTH?
The Commerce Department delivers its latest quarterly estimate of U.S. economic growth Wednesday.
Economists predict that the economy, as measured by gross domestic product, increased at a 1.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the July-September quarter. That would represent the second straight quarterly decline in GDP, reflecting a summer downshift in spending by consumers and businesses.
GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:
Q2 2018: 3.5
Q3 2018: 2.9
Q4 2018: 1.1
Q1 2019: 3.1
Q2 2019: 2.0
Q3 2019 (est.): 1.9
Source: FactSet
READY, SET, SHOP!
Will holiday season shoppers spend more on gifts this year than in 2018?
Retailers will begin to get a feel for that on Black Friday. The National Retail Federation expects that holiday retail sales in November and December, excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants, will climb between 3.8% and 4.2% from a year ago.