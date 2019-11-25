A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

Economists project that sales of new U.S. homes rebounded last month.

Sales slipped 0.7% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000 following 6.2% surge in sales in August. Declining mortgage rates and ultra-low unemployment have helped drive demand for homes. The Commerce Department issues its October snapshot of new home sales Tuesday.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

May 598,000

June 729,000

July 665,000

Aug. 706,000

Sept. 701,000

Oct. (est.) 704,000

Source: FactSet

SLOWER GROWTH?

The Commerce Department delivers its latest quarterly estimate of U.S. economic growth Wednesday.

Economists predict that the economy, as measured by gross domestic product, increased at a 1.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the July-September quarter. That would represent the second straight quarterly decline in GDP, reflecting a summer downshift in spending by consumers and businesses.

GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:

Q2 2018: 3.5

Q3 2018: 2.9

Q4 2018: 1.1

Q1 2019: 3.1

Q2 2019: 2.0

Q3 2019 (est.): 1.9

Source: FactSet

READY, SET, SHOP!

Will holiday season shoppers spend more on gifts this year than in 2018?

Retailers will begin to get a feel for that on Black Friday. The National Retail Federation expects that holiday retail sales in November and December, excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants, will climb between 3.8% and 4.2% from a year ago.