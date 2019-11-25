  1. Home
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for September, October announced

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/25 14:02

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the September-October round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Nov. 25), including the lucky number for the NT$10 million (US$321,000) special prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Those who have the last seven digits right can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300); if they have the final six digits in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000 (US$329); and if the last five digits are the same, the prize is NT$4,000. With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 693, 043, and 425. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.

Special Prize

41482012

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

58837976

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

20379435, 47430762, 36193504

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

693, 043, 425

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
