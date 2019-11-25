TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the September-October round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Nov. 25), including the lucky number for the NT$10 million (US$321,000) special prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 41482012. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 20379435, 47430762, and 36193504. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Those who have the last seven digits right can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300); if they have the final six digits in the right order, they will receive NT$10,000 (US$329); and if the last five digits are the same, the prize is NT$4,000. With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000, and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 693, 043, and 425. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching one of these three-digit numbers will garner an NT$200 prize.